Jose Miranda hit a game-tying, three-run homer when the Twins were down to their last strike in the bottom of the ninth, and that wasn't even the most stunning play Thursday.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, with the Twins trailing by a run, pinch hitter Carlos Correa lofted a fly ball to right-center field. Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri called off his teammate for the ball, then roped a throw to third base, tossing out Royce Lewis for a critical double play. Ryan Jeffers followed with a single that might well have scored Lewis from second before Carlos Santana flew out to end the game.

The Twins, for the second consecutive day at a damp Target Field, were handed an extra-innings loss to the Rays, dropping a 7-6 thriller. Jonny DeLuca drove in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning with a one-out single off Griffin Jax.

The Twins trailed by four runs when they entered the bottom of the ninth inning, but Santana cut the lead to 6-3 with a leadoff home run. With two outs and two runners on, Miranda saw four sliders from Pete Fairbanks, a closer that had blown only one save in 11 opportunities this year, and he lifted the last one past the left-field wall.

Santana started the wild rally with a solo shot off Rays reliever Chris Devenski. Byron Buxton followed with a double and Austin Martin drew a walk before Fairbanks entered.

It was a 2-2 game in the eighth inning. Twins lefty reliever Steven Okert surrendered a go-ahead RBI double to Amed Rosario, a pinch hitter who was hitless in his last 17 at-bats, and Jay Jackson yielded homers to Jose Siri and Yandy Díaz in the top of the ninth inning.

The Twins finished their homestand with a 7-3 record.

Lewis, who was on deck for Miranda's game-tying homer and ended the ninth inning with a flyout to the left field warning track, launched an inside splitter from ex-Twins pitcher Zack Littell in the third inning for a solo homer to left field. His nine homers are a franchise record, the most by any player in his first 15 games of the season.

After homering for the fourth time in the last five games, Lewis has 26 homers in 85 career games. There are only six players who totaled more homers in their first 85 games, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs: Rudy York (31), Mark McGwire (30), Jose Abreu (29), Pete Alonso (28), Cody Bellinger (28) and Yordan Alvarez (27).

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson limited the Rays offense to two runs and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts, matching his second-highest total in a start this season.

The Twins head west on a 10-day, nine-game road trip to Oakland, Arizona and Seattle.