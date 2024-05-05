Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinch hitter Austin Shenton's bases-loaded walk scored a tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Saturday night.

Adam Ottavino (1-1) was on the verge of getting out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the eighth after shortstop Francisco Lindor made a leaping throw to home for a force-out at the plate on Randy Arozarena's high hopper.

However, Shenton walked to complete a nine-pitch plate appearance before José Caballero drew a free pass from Sean Reid-Foley to make it 3-1.

Jason Adam (2-0) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth before Phil Maton worked the ninth for his first save.

Rays manager Kevin Cash won his 755th game, moving past Joe Maddon for the most wins in team history.

Mets right-hander Christian Scott sparkled in his major league debut, allowing one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The Coconut Creek, Florida, native struck out six and walked one.

Scott's first three batters in the first reached on hits, including an RBI single by Isaac Paredes. The 24-year-old avoided further damage by striking out Randy Arozarena on a 3-2, 96-mph fastball, and getting a double-play grounder from Harold Ramírez.

Scott retired 12 in a row before Ben Rortvedt had a one-out single in the fifth. He ended the inning and stranded a runner at third on a strikeout of Jose Siri.

Rortvedt singled past Scott on his 94th — and final — pitch with two outs in the seventh. Scott threw 67 strikes in front of a large gathering of family and friends, and received a standing ovation from the Mets' fans in attendance when he departed.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead when Brandon Nimmo doubled off Zack Littell's first pitch and scored on Starling Marte's single.

Littell gave up one run, six hits and struck out seven in six innings. The right-hander had his ERA drop to 3.00 from 3.27.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Kevin Cash said there will be discussions about RHP Taj Bradley (right pectoral) rejoining the rotation after his strong six-inning outing Friday for Triple-A Durham. Cash doesn't expect to use a six-man rotation, which means struggling RHP Aaron Civale or LHP Tyler Alexander could be dropped. … RHP Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) allowed three runs and three hits over three innings for Triple-A Durham in his first start since July 10, 2022.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 2.31 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-2, 3.12 ERA) are Sunday's starters. Severino took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Monday against the Chicago Cubs.

___

