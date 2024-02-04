From your phone and tablet to wireless headphones and laptop, all gadgets have their own rechargeable batteries.

Thankfully, you don't need a separate wall charger or outlet or cable for each device. The vast majority of modern devices — including newer laptops — can be charged with a one-size-fits-all USB-C charging technology: USB-C power delivery or USB-C PD.

Most of our top picks include dual charging outputs instead of one, allowing for simultaneous charging of multiple devices. If you're looking for the best USB-C charger, read on. See the complete list at CNET.com.

RAVPower 61W Dual-Port Charger

Best do-it-all USB charger

CNET TAKE: This little portable charger is the best of all worlds. It has both a USB-C port and a good old-fashioned USB-A port, so it can charge any device from Android smartphones to wireless headphones to a laptop — and most everything in between, including the Nintendo Switch, Kindle and iPad. This USB Type-C charger is great for traveling, thanks to a relatively small size — it tips the scales at just 105 grams — and fold-up prongs. In separate sessions, we saw this thing charge an HP Spectre x360 and work as a MacBook charger for a new MacBook Air from dead to about 65% in an hour and topped them off fully in a bit over 90 minutes. And when we threw an iPhone X on the second port, it had no trouble charging the phone battery and laptop battery simultaneously. $29

