RICHMOND, Va. — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high four field goals and James Madison bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 19-3 win over Richmond on Saturday.

Cole Johnson hit Solomon Vanhorse over the middle on a short pass and the running back went untouched into the end zone for a 25-yard score and a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Ratke added a 32-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead. His other kicks came from 23, 24 and 26 yards.

Jake Larson kicked a 40-yard field goal to get the Spiders (2-5, 0-4 Colonial Athletic Association) within 13-3 at halftime before Ratke added two more field goals in the third quarter for the final margin.

Johnson finished 19-of-29 passing for 270 yards in leading the Dukes (6-1, 4-1), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, to victory after a 28-27 loss to Villanova last week.

Bruce Carter and Tony Thurston had two sacks each and James Madison six altogether.

