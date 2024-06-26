A large portion of a house teetering on the edge of the Blue Earth River near the Rapidan Dam fell into the water late Tuesday, according to authorities.

"A portion of the house on the property closest to the Rapidan Dam has been undercut enough to have fallen into the river," the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Management and Sheriff's Office are monitoring for downstream impacts."

The dam hasn't produced electricity in a number of years after floods in 2019 and 2020 rendered it inoperable. The June deluge led to the second-largest flood recorded at the site. The dam has held since getting swamped earlier this week, with water flowing over and around the structure and relieving some of the pressure.

"We believe it's intact and it will hold," Blue Earth County Emergency Management Director Eric Weller told the Star Tribune early Tuesday. "In the coming days, we'll have to get some engineers down to look at it."