MONDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 4, Totino-Grace 3
• Blaine 1, Champlin Park 0
• Centennial 2, Armstrong 1
• Maple Grove 3, Coon Rapids 1
• Osseo 3, Rogers 1
• Park Center 7, Spring Lake Park 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Alexandria 1, Monticello 1, tie
• Becker 2, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Buffalo 7, Rocori 0
• Hope Academy 5, West Lutheran 0
• Mahtomedi 11, Chisago Lakes 0
• Mounds Park Acad. 2, Nova Classical 1
• Mounds View 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
• PACT 5, New Life Academy 2
• Rochester Century 5, Red Wing 0
• St. Cloud Apollo 3, Cooper 0
• St. Croix Prep 3, St. Paul Wash. 1
• St. Paul Harding 3, Mpls. Edison 0
• St. Paul Humboldt 2, South St. Paul 0
• SW Minn. Christian 3, Tri-City United 1
• Watertown-Mayer 7, East Central Prairie 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 5, Totino-Grace 0
• Anoka 2, Elk River 1
• Blaine 2, Champlin Park 0
• Maple Grove 4, Coon Rapids 1
• Rogers 4, Osseo 1
• Spring Lake Park 15, Park Center 0
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 6, Columbia Heights 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Big Lake 0, Rockford 0, tie
• Byron 4, Northfield 0
• Concordia Academy 1, LILA 1, tie
• Forest Lake 10, North St. Paul 0
• Holy Angels 8, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• Hutchinson/G-SL 2, Norwood YA 0
• Lakeville South 2, Waconia 0
• Legacy Christian 5, Princeton 0
• Maranatha/WL 6, Fridley 2
• Monticello 3, Mound Westonka 0
• PACT 1, New Life Academy 0
• Two Rivers 2, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Visitation 2, Simley 1
• Watertown-Mayer 6, Spectrum 2
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park 4, Blaine 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Irondale 6, Fridley 1
• Mpls. Washburn 7, Litchfield 0
• Mpls. Washburn 5, New London-Spicer 2
• Park Center 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Prior Lake 7, Mankato East 0
• Roseville 5, Hastings 2
• St. Paul Acad. 5, St. P. High. Park 2
MINNESOTA
• St. James 5, New Ulm 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
MCAA
• United Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14
• Jordan def. Norwood Young America, 25-13, 27-25, 25-12
• Maple Grove def. Edina, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
• Mound Westonka def. Big Lake, 25-15, 25-11, 28-26
• Totino-Grace def. St. Francis, 25-14, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20
MINNESOTA
• Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-13, 25-3
• East Grand Forks def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
• Houston def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23
• Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
• North Woods def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
• Sleepy Eye def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
• Verndale def. Parkers Prairie, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Rosemount; 4. Mounds View; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Hopkins; 7. Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Edina; 9. Stillwater; 10. Eden Prairie.
• Individual: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 6. Elliot MacArthur, Mounds View; 7. Tony Provenzano, Hopkins; 8. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 9. Alex Omodt, Armstrong; 10. Robert Mechura, Roseville.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Orono; 3. Perham; 4. Belle Plaine; 5. Mankato West; 6. Fergus Falls; 7. Alexandria; 8. Big Lake; 9. Monticello; 10. Marshall.
• Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Sully Anez, Willmar; 3. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 4. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 5. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 6. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 7. Matthew Lindgren, Totino-Grace; 8. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 9. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 10. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Luverne; 3. Park Rapids Area; 4. Heritage Christian; 5. Bertha-Hewitt; 6. Redwood Valley; 7. St. John's Prep; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Winona Cotter; 10. Staples-Motley.
• Individual: 1. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 2. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 3. Brad Rach, Bertha-Hewitt; 4. Noah Huot, Park Rapids Area; 5. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 6. Ryan Pierson, Butterfield-Odin; 7. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids; 8. Issiah Tabatt, Staples-Motley; 9. Ryan Fick, Luverne; 10. Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Prior Lake; 5. Farmington; 6. Mounds View; 7. Duluth East; 8. Centennial; 9. Woodbury; 10. Eastview.
• Individual: 1. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 3. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 4. Mia Hoffman, Bemidji; 5. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 6. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 7. Laura McClary, St. Paul Central; 8. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 9. Caitlyn Osanai, Armstrong; 10. Kaelyn Nelson, Anoka.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Alexandria; 4. Willmar; 5. Perham; 6. Becker; 7. Monticello; 8. Rocori; 9. Annandale; 10. Hibbing.
• Individual: 1. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 3. Olivia Goebel, Albany; 4. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 5. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 6. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 7. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 8. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 9. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 10. Annabelle Ellenbogen, Breck.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Staples-Motley; 3. Canby; 4. Northwest Nighthawks; 5. Lake City; 6. Wadena-Deer Creek; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. Luverne; 9. Ely; 10. Nova Classical.
• Individual: 1. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 2. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 3. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 4. Addison Roof, Lester Prairie; 5. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 6. Caroline Kuehne, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle; 7. Kaylee Walklin, Windom; 8. Ella Voit, St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Clara Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral; 10. Olivia Yotter, Lake City.
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Wayzata; 2. Woodbury; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Minneapolis Southwest; 6. Andover; 7. Duluth East; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Armstrong; 10. Mounds View.
Class 2A
• 1. Hill-Murray; 2. DeLaSalle; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 4. Richfield; 5. Orono; 6. Columbia Heights; 7. Worthington; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Mound Westonka.
Class 1A
• 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Holy Family; 4. Minnehaha Academy; 5. St. Cloud Cathedral; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Hillcrest Lutheran; 9. Marantha; 10. Legacy Christian.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Woodbury; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Centennial; 6. Edina; 7. Rosemount; 8. Andover; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Blaine.
Class 2A
• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Mankato East; 7. Orono; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall; 9. Cloquet-Carlton; 10. Mankato West.
Class 1A
• 1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. St. Croix Lutheran; 3. St. Paul Academy; 4. St. Croix Prep; 5. Breck; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Providence Academy; 9. Holy Family; 10. Maranatha.