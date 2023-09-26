Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adolis García, Mitch Garver and Nathaniel Lowe hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, and the first-place Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.

Texas maintained its 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West over Houston, which won 5-1 at Seattle to drop the skidding Mariners four games behind the Rangers with six to play.

Marcus Semien also launched a solo homer for Texas, and Jon Gray pitched six strong innings.

One day after smacking six home runs against Seattle, the Rangers flexed their muscles again with three solo shots in a row off Jimmy Herget (2-4) to build a 3-1 lead in the sixth. It was the ninth time in franchise history Texas hit three consecutive home runs — and the first since 2015.

Semien, who had two homers Sunday, added another one in the seventh. Jonah Heim scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Texas trailed 1-0 before Herget, the third Angels pitcher, discovered why the Rangers lead the AL in homers.

Gray (9-8) earned his first win since Aug. 11, after pitching fewer than four innings in three straight starts. He allowed a run and five hits with seven strikeouts.

But after warming up for the seventh, Gray was removed with right wrist tightness.

Los Angeles loaded the bases against reliever Jonathan Hernández with two outs but he retired Eduardo Escobar on a grounder to end the threat.

Logan O'Hoppe homered early for the Angels. Patrick Sandoval exited in the fourth with tightness in his right oblique.

The left-hander was removed after walking his first two batters in the inning, giving him five free passes in the game. Sandoval was making his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA.

José Suarez relieved Sandoval and wriggled out of jam.

With a first-inning double, Nolan Schanuel extended his on-base streak to begin his career to 27 games for the Angels — passing George Scott (1966) and Dick Howser (1961) for the fourth-longest in major league history.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.64 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series Tuesday. Texas had not announced a starter.

