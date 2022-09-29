Randy Dobnak pitched 4⅔ shutout innings to lead the St. Paul Saints past the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-1 on Wednesday night at CHS Field, giving the Saints a five-game winning streak to end their season.

The Saints used players from every level of their parent Minnesota Twins system in finishing with a 74-75 record, tied for fourth place with Indianapolis in the West Division of the Class AAA International League.

Dobnak, who pitched 33 games with the Twins from 2019-21, allowed one hit while walking three and striking out seven. Mario Sanchez was the winning pitcher with 2⅓ innings of shutout relief.

Nash Knight led the Saints offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in.