The Ramsey County Board has set a Feb. 11 special election to fill departing County Board Chair Trista Martinson'sseat.

Martinson announced last month that she will step down Aug. 1 to helm Recycling and Energy, a partnership through which Ramsey and Washington counties manage waste. Her seat covers Falcon Heights and St. Paul's Payne/Phalen, North End/South Como, Como Park, Frogtown, Hamline-Midway and St. Anthony Park neighborhoods.

If more than two candidates file, a primary will be held Nov. 5.

County Elections Manager David Triplett told the board this was the soonest the election could be held under state law.

The filing period to run for the seat opens July 30 and ends August 13. So far, at least one candidate — Garrison McMurtrey, who works for U.S. Rep. Angie Craig — has announced intent to file.