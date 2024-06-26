Ramsey County commissioners voted this week to give themselves — and in the case of three departing board members, whomever takes their seats — a pay bump.

In 2024, Ramsey County commissioners made $101,280 annually and the board chair made $104,447, not including stipends of $7,200 per commissioner. Under the new salary ordinance, commissioners will make $104,077 starting Jan. 1, an increase of 3%.The chair will make $109,338, a 5% increase.

On Tuesday, departing members of the board defended the raise, saying the job is more than full-time, and competitive pay is needed to attract good candidates.

"How can we make sure that service on our board is not only open to people who can afford this salary?" said Nicole Frethem, who is not seeking re-election.

At a public hearing earlier this month, one resident, Greg Copeland of St. Paul, opposed the increase, balking at the expense and the cost of other county programs.

Data compiled by Ramsey's board shows the county has the second-highest base pay of commissioners in the seven-county metro. First is Hennepin County, where board members annual pay is $122,225. The county board with the lowest base pay was Washington, at $79,902.

Four Ramsey County seats on the board will soon be up for election: three in November and one in a special election at a date that has yet to be set.