Ramsey County broke ground on its new Environmental Service Center, located in Roseville near Larpenteur Avenue and Dale Street, on Nov. 14.

The new center will provide a covered drive-through for drop off of household hazardous and electronic waste, a space for activities including Fix-It Clinics, a free product reuse room, and food scraps and recycling drop-off.

"It is a one-stop shop," Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Sara Hollie, the director of Saint Paul-Ramsey County Public Health, said plans for the facility evolved out of community input. Residents asked for a more welcoming, accessible and comprehensive center, located in a central part of the county.

The cost for the center is $29.7 million, funded by a county charge on trash bills. That charge will not increase as a result of the center, according to a county press release.

The site is expected to open late in 2025 or early the following year. When it does, the county will relocate hazardous waste site collections from the current site on Empire Drive in St. Paul.