It's hard to get excited about more road construction. But there's a project that drivers in North Oaks, White Bear Township and Lino Lakes may welcome.

In exchange for a summer of disruption and detours in 2025, motorists driving County Road J will get a new bridge over Interstate 35E and two ramps to make the interchange whole.

When the project is finished, drivers heading south on 35E will be able to get off at County Road J (also known as Ash Street), and motorists on County Road J will be able to get onto northbound 35E, rather than having to scoot north a few miles to Main Street or down to County Road 96 to get on or off the freeway.

The $21 million project led by Ramsey County will have new roundabouts at the top of the ramps east and west of the bridge, with an additional roundabout at the nearby intersection of County Road J and Centerville Road. Medians also are planned on County Road J between Centerville Road and Otter Lake Road.

Meanwhile, Anoka County is jumping in to improve the nearby intersection where Ash Street splits off from Centerville Road.

The project also includes contributions by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and three northeast metro cities whose borders meet at or near the interchange. It's aimed at improving mobility and addressing safety, congestion and access issues that impact motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, those leading the reconstruction say.

About 6,700 vehicles cross the County Road J bridge daily, according to 2023 data from MnDOT. Another 5,800 use Otter Lake Road daily just east of the interchange, while another 3,040 drivers daily use 20th Avenue on the west side of 35E. Drivers on both sides mingle with freeway traffic using the ramps at County Road J.

Development is expected near the interchange in the next five years, which is expected to increase traffic.

Company launches PreCheck sign-ups

Clear, a private identity screening company, is making it more convenient for travelers to enroll or renew their status in the TSA PreCheck Trusted Traveler program.

The company recently partnered with the TSA to process enrollments and renewals, allowing travelers to sign up or renew at airports across the United States rather than go to an enrollment center. The service became available at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week.

Travelers may use one of Clear's pods, and an ambassador will help them fill out their applications. The service, costing $77.95, is available 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Once enrolled, PreCheck status is good for five years.

Passengers seeking to get only traditional PreCheck don't have to sign up for Clear, which is a separate service with an additional cost that uses biometrics to verify identity rather than government-issued ID cards and documents.

PreCheck is TSA's expedited screening that allows low-risk travelers to keep on belts, light jackets and shoes and electronics in carry-on bags while passing through security checkpoints.

About 30% to 40% of travelers at MSP use PreCheck, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission.