Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN FRANCISCO — Heliot Ramos hit his second big league home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Sunday for their first series sweep this season.

Jordan Hicks (4-1) overcame a decrease in his velocity, allowing one run and three hits over five innings with no walks as the Giants stretched their winning streak to a season-high four.

Hicks' sinker averaged 91.4 mph, down from 95.3 mph this season coming in.

''Overall, I feel like I got stronger as we went,'' Hicks said. ''But just a little before the game, had my normal meal and water, and just kind of threw it up and then didn't really have time to get it back in me. So I was just snacking throughout the innings. Overall, I felt pretty good, strong as the game progressed.''

Sean Hjelle, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval each pitched a hitless inning to complete a three-hitter. Doval struck out Jake Cave for the final out and remained perfect in eight save chances.

Ramos homered in the sixth inning against Victor Vodnik. His other big league homer was last Aug. 12 against Brock Burke of Texas.

''I just wanted to see the ball down, belt-high and just try to put a good swing on it middle-in,'' Ramos said.

Ryan McMahon homered in the first inning for the Rockies, who lost their eighth consecutive game at Oracle Park. Colorado arrived with a seven-game winning streak, its longest since 2019, but dropped to 6-19 on the road this season.

''Overall this season, the hitting with runners in scoring position has been frustrating for us,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''Today in the fifth and the eighth we had chances, couldn't get the big hit. ... We've got to be a little bit more consistent in that regard to win ballgames.''

LaMonte Wade Jr. tied the game at 1 with a fifth-inning RBI single that extended his on-base streak to 19 games, matching a career high.

Matt Chapman drove in another run on an infield single later in the inning for a 2-1 lead. It was Chapman's 11th straight plate appearance reaching base safely, and his seventh straight at-bat with a hit.

San Francisco added a third run on a fielding error by McMahon at third.

Rockies starter Dakota Hudson (1-7) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ramos made it 4-1 in the sixth with his first homer this season.

Before the game, Colorado selected the contract of right-hander Matt Koch from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated infielder Julio Carreras for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jake Bird was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. ... C Elias Díaz missed his fourth straight game due to left hand soreness. ... OF Nolan Jones and INF/OF Kris Bryant, both on the IL with lower back strains, continued their rehab assignments with Triple-A Albuquerque and could return as soon as Tuesday at Oakland.

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (left adductor strain) will come off the IL and start Wednesday at Pittsburgh, according to Melvin. ... C Patrick Bailey (concussion) has resumed full baseball activity and will be reevaluated this week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.66 ERA) seeks his fourth straight win Tuesday night when Colorado opens a three-game series at Oakland. The Athletics counter with RHP Aaron Brooks (0-1, 3.86).

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03) opens a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night opposite Pirates LHP Martín Pérez (1-3, 4.86).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB