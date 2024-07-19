Rainbow Health, a Minneapolis nonprofit that advocated for LGBTQ+ patients across the state, abruptly shut down Thursday.

The union representing about 60 workers at Rainbow Health announced the closure, saying staff received an email Thursday morning about an emergency meeting to announce the end of services.

Rainbow Health offered wrap-around social and health services for patients with HIV/AIDS as well as specialized mental and chemical health services for the LGBTQ+ community.

The group's CEO had resigned just a few days earlier, the union said, following a vote of no confidence by workers.

"Workers asked questions about what will happen to their tens of thousands of clients, many of whom have relied on Rainbow Health for essential services, with the organization dissolved," SEIU Healthcare MN & IA said in a news release. "No answers to these and other basic questions Rainbow Health employees asked were provided by the Board."

Rainbow Health was created following the merger announced in 2017 of Rainbow Health Initiative, which was founded in 2001, and Minnesota AIDS Project, which dates back to 1983.

The group has championed health care issues in the LGBTQ+ community ranging from gender-affirming care and smoking cessation to concerns about a proposed merger between the Fairview and Sanford health systems.

The Rainbow Health shutdown comes despite union contract language requiring 30 days advance notice of a layoff, SEIU said.

A group called Rainbow Health Workers Coordinating Committee, which represents unionized staff at the clinic, said in the news release: "We are shocked, saddened and angered by this news, both as staff dedicated to Rainbow Health's mission and even more so for our clients and community. We are left with many huge questions: How could this massive decision come with no warning?"



