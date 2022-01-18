Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reportedly didn't have requests from any of the NFL's eight active head-coaching searches until Tuesday, the day after his defense held the Cardinals offense scoreless through nearly 41 minutes of the Rams' 34-11 win in the NFC wild-card playoff round on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Morris, the 45-year-old former Buccaneers and interim Falcons head coach, became the eighth known candidate the Vikings' search team has requested to interview for its head coaching job, according to a league source.

Morris is free to talk immediately because the Rams played their initial playoff game. But follow-up discussions can't be scheduled until a candidate's team is either in the bye week before the Super Bowl or out of the playoffs.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett interviewed with the Vikings over videoconference on Sunday. The Vikings also plan to speak with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Morris is in his first year as Rams defensive coordinator, overseeing an improving group that has allowed just 17.1 points per game in December and January. He's twice been an NFL head coach, on an interim basis most recently with Atlanta after the Falcons fired Quinn in 2020.

Morris' Falcons got their first win at U.S. Bank Stadium, 40-23 over the Vikings. He went 4-7 as the interim head coach before Atlanta hired former Titans coordinator Arthur Smith. Morris was 17-31 in three seasons as Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011.

The Vikings' request for Morris came Tuesday as they interviewed another general manager candidate, Eagles player personnel director Brandon Brown, the team announced. Brown just finished his first year in his current role. His experience is mostly in pro scouting, leading that department for Philadelphia since 2019.

In a July interview with the Eagles team website, Brown said his duties as a pro scout focused on "understanding the league, preseason scouting, setting the table for advance scouting reports," he said. "There's so much tape and film out there week-to-week on our opponent, what they've done, back-end players … it's our job to know it accurately and this is what they do well, this is what they don't do well."

Brown is the fifth GM candidate to interview, following the Eagles' Catherine Raiche, the Browns' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Buccaneers' John Spytek and the Titans' Monti Ossenfort.

Star Tribune writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.