PARIS — Rafael Nadal loses to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the first round of the French Open.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis' $18 million safety-beyond-policing effort questioned after contracts go unpaid
-
Anthony Edwards keeps team upbeat as Timberwolves season circles the drain
-
Souhan: KAT falters again, potentially posing hard questions for Wolves
-
New law shortens defensive driving classes for seniors taking it for the first time
-
'No child sleeps outside': Why Hennepin County leaders keep housing all homeless families despite growing costs