Edina public schools said Monday it had taken corrective action after being alerted to racial slurs and other derogatory comments written on tennis courts near Kuhlman Field.

The slurs and comments, which targeted the Asian, Black and LGBTQ communities, were erased, and police were notified, the district said in a statement.

"We are saddened and deeply disappointed to learn that this has taken place within our community and on our property," the statement said. "The messages expressed do not reflect our school district nor the values we uphold."

This fall, the district will team with other groups to host "One Town, One Family" community meetings aimed at creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff members. The public will be invited.