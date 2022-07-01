The Lynx mounted a mighty comeback Friday at Target Center.

It was impressive and extended. It just wasn't enough.

Down 15 points early in the third quarter, the Lynx led briefly midway through the fourth. Down three, Rachel Banham hit one of her six three-pointers that tied the score with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left.

But it was all Aces the rest of the way.

A 6-0 run by Las Vegas broke that tie and sent the Aces to a 91-85 victory. The two teams play each other again Sunday at Target Center.

In the end, the Lynx (6-15) just couldn't get enough stops down the stretch against the first-place Aces (15-5).

Chelsea Gray made 10 of 12 shots while scoring 21 points for the Aces, whose starters all scored in double figures.

The Lynx got 24 points from Banham off the bench — 21 in the second half — and 20 from Moriah Jefferson. But the Lynx couldn't slow the Aces when it mattered. Las Vegas shot 51.4% from the field.

Down eight entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx came out strong, scoring the first five points to pull within three, and the back-and-forth final minutes were on.

By the time Banham hit two free throws with 5:54 left, the Lynx, on a 15-6 run to start the quarter, had their first lead of the game at 76-75.

Moments later Banham's three with 4:22 left tied the game at 79.

But the Lynx sputtered. Gray, who hit big shots from start to finish, drove the baseline on Banham, scored, was fouled and hit the free throw. After a Lynx miss, A'ja Wilson was fouled and hit two free throws for a five-point Aces lead with 3:29 left.

With 2:22 left the Aces turned a turnover by Sylvia Fowles into a fast-break basket by Dearica Hamby and the lead was six.

Over the first 6½ minutes of the first quarter the Lynx made one of 12 shots, turned the ball over two times and found themselves down 15-2 after Kelsey Plum made two free throws with 3:29 left in the quarter.

Finally, they woke up and outscored the Aces 11-4 the rest of the quarter.

The run was keyed by three-pointers by Banham, Moriah Jefferson and Damiris Dantas. The Lynx got within 17-13 on Jefferson's drive late in the quarter, but Gray hit a shot at the buzzer to put the Aces up 19-13 entering the second quarter.

The Lynx kept closing. When Jefferson hit an off-balance jumper in the lane with 3:31 left in the half the Lynx were within two points.

But, over the rest of the quarter, disaster. Over the final 3½ minutes of the first half the Lynx were outscored 13-2. In that stretch the Lynx made one of seven shots, the Aces five of five, including two threes from Plum and another from Young, pushing the Aces lead to 46-33 at the half, which ended with the Aces shooting 59.4 percent.

The Aces lead grew to as big as 15 early in the third quarter before Banham put the team on her back. With her scoring 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting — she hit all three of her three-pointers — the Lynx battled back to within eight, 69-61, entering the fourth.