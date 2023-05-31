How Canterbury Park and Minnesota veterinarians are working to keep racehorses safe
As deadly horse racing injuries mount elsewhere, the Shakopee track still sets a standard thanks to a strict approach from state veterinarians.
Increased attention to deaths around the nation, including several during Kentucky Derby week at Churchill Downs, has brought the issue of horse safety and health to the forefront. Here's what's happening locally and on the national racing scene.
