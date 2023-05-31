Veterinarian Dr. Christy Klatt had a quick snuggle with Hot Shot Kid on Monday while performing exams with the other veterinarians on horses at Canterbury Park.

Star Tribune

How Canterbury Park and Minnesota veterinarians are working to keep racehorses safe

May 26, 2023 - 6:14 PM

As deadly horse racing injuries mount elsewhere, the Shakopee track still sets a standard thanks to a strict approach from state veterinarians.

Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

AP

May 29, 2023 - 12:34 PM

Why do they euthanize racehorses who break their legs?

A track worker carries the saddle blanket of Havnameltdown away as the horse is euthanized after suffering a leg injury during the sixth race prior to the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Associated Press

May 31, 2023 - 8:22 AM

Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on

Joe Lejzerowicz rubs noses with colt Freezing Point, aka “Snowball,” at their barn at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., March 19, 2023.

Associated Press

May 30, 2023 - 5:40 PM

Horse fatality numbers for Canterbury Park and all North American tracks

Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Butler performed an exam on a horse at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Star Tribune

May 25, 2023 - 5:28 PM