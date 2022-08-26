R&B hall in the Delta

A small town in the Mississippi Delta will be home to the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. Planners hope to finish building the facility in Marks (pop. 1,802) in two or three years. The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King. "There is no other hall of fame in the world that is primarily focused and dedicated to the history of R&B music on a national scale," CEO LaMont Robinson said. "My vision to build a hall of fame to honor R&B and its contributions to civil rights, America and the entire world is something that I don't take lightly."

Associated Press

AirTag benefits

Packing an Apple AirTag or other Bluetooth tracking device such as Tile is a way to feel more in control of your travel. The technology allows travelers to see where their luggage (or any other tagged item) is at any given time from their phone, tablet or computer. But an AirTag won't stop your bag from ending up in bag limbo. Mistakes happen, systems malfunction and labor shortages continue. Or even worse, someone steals your bag. "The real benefit is that you can have more information on where your items are," said Jen Moyse of the travel app TripIt. "Which can be especially reassuring if the airline itself doesn't have an exact location for your bag."

Washington Post

Mayan wonder

Mexico is home to one of the New Seven Wonders of the World: Chichén-Itza, one of the best sites to experience the Mayan world. The main building, known as the Castle, has a north-facing staircase and features a red jaguar-shaped altar and several pieces of turquoise mosaics. In addition, the archaeological area has three other important buildings: the temples of the Four Lintels, Three Lintels and the Lintel, besides the Patio of the Thousand Columns, the Temple of the Warriors, the Ball Game and the Temple of the Eagles, among others.

TravelPulse

Colorado ranch

Choose your season and relish the peace and tranquility you'll find at the historic, family-owned and -operated Latigo Ranch in Kremmling, Colo. The warmer months offer top-notch horseback riding on over 200 miles of trail, cattle drives, hiking and mountain biking for active guests. With never-ending views along the Continental Divide, choose from snowshoeing, tubing, cross-country skiing and fat biking in pristine winter conditions. For those eager to simply relax and connect, settle in on the porch for a card game, in a meadow or near a crackling fire with a book or puzzle at the ready (latigotrails.com).

FamilyTravel.com