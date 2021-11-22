JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joe Quintana had 24 points as Loyola Marymount got past SMU 76-70 on Monday night.

Eli Scott had 18 points for Loyola Marymount (3-2). Keli Leaupepe added 11 points. Dameane Douglas had 10 points.

Kendric Davis had 17 points for the Mustangs (3-3). Zach Nutall added 15 points. Jahmar Young Jr. had 13 points.

