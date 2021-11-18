LOS ANGELES — Joe Quintana had 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Arkansas-Little Rock 82-63 on Wednesday night.
Eli Scott had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (2-1) as did Cam Shelton.
Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (3-1). Nikola Maric added 15 points.
