LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joe Quintana had a career-high 28 points as Loyola Marymount topped Bellarmine 71-57 on Tuesday night.

Keli Leaupepe had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (7-5). Cam Shelton added 12 points and seven assists. Dameane Douglas had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 18 points for the Knights (6-8). Curt Hopf added 13 points. Sam DeVault had 12 points. Juston Betz had a career-high 11 rebounds.

