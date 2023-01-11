BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
FILM
Actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
Actor, drama: Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Director: Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans."
Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Non-English language: "Argentina, 1985"
Original score: Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"
Original song: "Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose
Animated film: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
TV
Actress, drama series: Zendaya, "Euphoria."
Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
Supporting actor, limited series: Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
