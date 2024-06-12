Statistically, Lakeville North senior lacrosse standout Quinn Power did more than enough to earn a second consecutive Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year award.

The faceoff/get-off specialist (FOGO) posted an even higher number of draws won (83%), and he increased his offensive efficiency for the defending state tournament champs.

A look beyond the numbers, however, shows Power's willingness to sacrifice for his team and further establishes his bona fides.

A humble approach to last season's personal and team success fueled his offseason commitment to improvement. Power ran hills, did plyometric workouts and took countless faceoff reps by himself.

"Those were tests of true character," he said, "and they showed how hard I was willing to work."

No man is an island, the saying goes, even though he plays on one at the faceoff X. Power reached out to club lacrosse contacts and faceoff specialists hailing from Mahtomedi (Sam Churchill) and New Prague (Peter Dias), and the trio sharpened their skills together.

Quinn Power's statistics

Both Churchill and Dias are younger than Power, who enjoyed paying forward the work he did with Farmington's elite FOGO Tyler Kloeckl.

Power's emergence as an elite faceoff man is rooted in hockey. He played center, where he developed anticipation and quick hands. Around the fourth grade, he began playing lacrosse.

Things got serious when Power was a freshman. He realized if he really focused on specializing at the FOGO position, he would have a chance at playing varsity.

One of five Mr. Lacrosse award finalists, Power wore several hats with aplomb this spring as injuries piled up for Lakeville North.

Panthers coach Matt Stonestrom plugged Power into an offensive midfielder role, a move forcing Power to stay on the field. That caused Power to further improve his stamina so he could be more effective. He would draw opponents' long-stick midfielders and learned to love the challenge. Power entered the state tournament with 22 goals, a mark just three shy of last season. He added four goals in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Facing long-stick midfielders, Power said, required him to "focus more on my exits this year" while "finding my teammates," in particular, twin brothers and junior attackmen Blake and Carson Piscitiello. They lead the Panthers in goals (70) and assists (39), respectively.

"They make my job so much easier," said Power, who is committed to Utah to play college lacrosse. "If the defense slides toward me, I know they can catch and finish."

Lakeville North, the No. 3 seed in this week's state tournament, hopes to finish as champion.

"Our motto this season has been, 'Stay hungry and eat together,' " Power said. "We had to realize that we were not the same team this year, and we had to find our own way."

Past Metro Players of the Year

2023: Power

2022: Paddy Burns, Benilde-St. Margaret's

2021: Conor Hooley, Woodbury

2020: No season

2019: Quentin Matsui, Eden Prairie

2018: Cole Grindberg, Chanhassen

2017: Noah Lindner, Eastview

2016: Ryan Graff, Bloomington Jefferson

2015: Roman Rohrbach, Lakeville North

2014: Conner Yepsen, Rosemount

2013: Jake Woodring, Eden Prairie