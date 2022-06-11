Partly Sunny, Quiet Sunday

A quiet, somewhat average Sunday is expected in the Twin Cities for your Sunday. Morning temperatures in the low 60s will be right around average (which is 60F), and afternoon temperatures will climb up to around 80F (average high: 78F). A mix of sun and clouds to partly sunny skies are expected.

As we look statewide, we could see several scattered showers across northern parts of the state, especially through the morning hours. Some showers and storms will also be possible in the afternoon and evening across western Minnesota. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to partly sunny skies are expected. Highs will generally be in the 70s and 80s across the state, but temperatures around Lake Superior and in the Arrowhead will only be in the 60s.

_______________________________________________

Strong Storms Possible Sunday Night Into Monday

Forecast loop: 1 AM Monday to 1 PM Monday.

As we head late into Sunday and early Monday, we will watch the potential of some strong storms moving across the state. Here in the Twin Cities, the highest chance of any strong storms would be late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Due to the severe storm threat Sunday into Monday, we do have some Marginal (threat level 1/5) and Slight (2/5) risks in place across portions of the state. While large hail and damaging winds would be the greatest threats across both time periods, an isolated tornado or two will be possible in northwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Highs Could Near Records Tuesday

As we head toward Tuesday, a surge of heat and humidity will make its way into the state, with highs in the 90s across central and southern Minnesota under sunny skies.

And some of these highs could be near records for the day. The MSP record for Tuesday is 98F set back in 1987, and current forecasts have us getting within a few degrees of that value. We could also see records approached in St. Cloud, Brainerd, International Falls, and Eau Claire.

_______________________________________________

Strong Storms Early Monday. Record Heat Tuesday?

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

For those who are looking for the heat and humidity of the summer, there is some good news in the forecast for you! While we'll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today and Monday, a warm front sliding northward will push highs into the mid and upper 90s across southern Minnesota for Tuesday. Highs could even approach records for the date, as the record high is 98F set back in 1987. Heat index values could exceed 100F as well with dew point values reaching the upper 60s.

Rain chances remain low over the next few days. A few storms tonight into early Monday could be strong. More rain awaits late Tuesday night and Wednesday behind a cold front which will drop temperatures back into the 80s for the second half of the week. We could use a bit of rain - after 3.33" of rain last month at MSP, through Friday this month we have only picked up 0.25" (with minimal additional rain falling yesterday).

Just remember that it could always be worse. Back on this date in 1917, the ice pack near Duluth finally broke up on Lake Superior.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Calm day. Overnight storms. Wake up 63. High 79. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning storms, afternoon clouds. Wake up 63. High 81. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid & breezy. Late night storms. Wake up 72. High 95. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms. Wake up 67. High 85. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. Wake up 63. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-25 mph.

FRIDAY: A few PM clouds but remaining dry. Wake up 61. High 85. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Temperatures creeping upward. Wake up 64. High 87. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 12th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 34 minutes, and 6 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 40 seconds

*Day With Most Daylight: June 20 - June 21 (15 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise?: June 13 - June 17 (5:25 AM)

*Latest Sunset?: June 20 - July 2 (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 12th

1917: The ice pack finally breaks up on Lake Superior near Duluth, one of the latest ever 'ice out' dates on record.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday across the northern and eastern tiers of the lower 48. Record highs will be possible in the Southwest and Southern Plains.

With a dome of heat in the southern United States, the heaviest rain will fall around that. Some of the heaviest will be in the Northwest, with 3"+ through Monday that could lead to some flooding.

_______________________________________________

Turning to drones and other instruments to hunt hurricanes

More from Marketplace: "Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, predict yet another season of "above-normal" hurricane activity — the seventh year in a row. To track and predict these storms, scientists rely on data from satellites, radar and planes. This year, on top of that technology, staff at NOAA will also be using a fleet of autonomous vehicles in the air and at sea to reveal new data about what happens during the worst of a storm. According to Jason Dunion, the NOAA's hurricane field program director, it's not just the sky we should be looking at when we're studying these storms."

An Oil Spill Shut Down a Great Lakes Shipping Route, but You Probably Didn't Hear About It

More from Gizmodo: "On Thursday afternoon, an oil spill into the St. Mary's River at the Ontario, Canada-Michigan border halted boat traffic between Lake Superior and Lake Huron for about three hours. This spill is small, relative to the massive incidents that usually make the news. Spills of this scale rarely make headlines, and that's a problem: Small events are the large majority of oil spills, and together they have a big impact. 5,300 gallons of oil originating from Algoma Steel fell into the river at around 10:30 am, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard."

Interior Department to phase out single-use plastics on all public lands

More from the Grist: "In January, a poll commissioned by the ocean conservation nonprofit Oceana showed that 82 percent of Americans would support a ban on the sale and distribution of single-use plastics by the National Park Service. Now, that vision will become a reality. The Department of the Interior, or DOI, has announced a phaseout of single-use plastics — not only in national parks, but across the hundreds of millions of acres of public lands that the department manages. "The Interior Department has an obligation to play a leading role in reducing the impact of plastic waste on our ecosystems and our climate," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement on Wednesday. Her Order No. 3407 sets a target of phasing out all single-use plastic products on lands that the department manages by 2032."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser