CLEVELAND — Cleveland's Cal Quantrill had a no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the seventh and combined on a one-hitter, leading the Guardians over the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Sunday.

Alex Kirilloff got the lone hit with a two-out single in the seventh. Kirilloff hit a 1-0 changeup over second baseman Andrés Giménez, who attempted to make a leaping catch. The ball was picked up by right fielder Will Brennan.

Quantrill (2-2) received a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,477 following the hit. He walked Joey Gallo, but struck out José Miranda on three pitches. As he did after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, Quantrill pumped his fist as he left the mound as his day ended with another big ovation.

Quantrill struck out four, walked three, hit a batter and threw 95 pitches. James Karinchak walked a batter in the eighth, but retired Max Kepler and Carlos Correa on fly balls with a runner at second to end the inning. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for 12th save and second of the series. Kirilloff drew a two-out walk, but Joey Gallo grounded out to end the game.

Cleveland took two of three in the series from Minnesota, which had homered in 18 straight games.

Joe Ryan (5-1) allowed two runs in six innings, both coming in the first. Ryan was 3-0 in five career starts against Cleveland and had won eight consecutive decisions overall.

José Ramírez and Josh Bell had RBI singles in the first for Cleveland, an inning that saw Ryan throw 26 pitches. Minnesota loaded the bases in the second on a hit batter and two walks, but Quantrill retired José Miranda on a popup and Nick Gordon grounded into a double play.

Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks to Kirilloff and Joey Gallo.

Miranda popped up to shortstop Gabriel Arias in shallow left field and Alex Gordon bounced into a double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: INF Kyle Farmer (facial laceration) is expected to rejoin the team during its upcoming homestand. He sustained damage to his lower lip and teeth when he was struck by a Lucas Giolito pitch on April 12 and underwent surgery.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) will continue his rehab in Arizona. He will throw batting practice Tuesday and possibly a simulated game next weekend.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 5.91 ERA) will start Tuesday night against San Diego at Target Field.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will make his third major league start Monday night at Progressive Field against Detroit.

