Minnesota's Professional Women's Hockey League team, which has experienced the roller coaster of winning the league's inaugural championship on May 29 only to see General Manager and Minnesota hockey icon Natalie Darwitz forced out a week later, on Monday night got back to the team-building business of the PWHL draft.

The team selected defender Claire Thompson with the third overall pick during the draft at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Making the pick was coach Ken Klee, who took over the GM role for the draft. It was a rift between Klee and Darwitz that led to Darwitz being forced out, league sources told the Star Tribune.

Thompson, 26, was on the reserve list for New York's PWHL team this season while she pursued medical school. Thompson, a Toronto native, played four years at Princeton, collecting 31 goals and 56 assists and serving as team captain. She had two goals and 11 assists in seven games for Canada's 2022 Olympic gold medalists and has one world championship gold medal to her credit.

Minnesota had the third pick in each round of the draft based on its regular-season finish.

New York selected Princeton center Sarah Fillier with the first overall pick. Fillier helped Canada win the Olympic gold medal in 2022, scoring eight goals in the tournament. She had 30 goals and 13 assists in 29 games for Princeton last season.

Ottawa followed at No. 2 overall by picking Colgate forward Danielle Serdachny, who had 25 goals and 45 assists in 39 games as a college senior in 2023-24. She also scored the winning goal for Canada in overtime to beat the United States for the gold medal at the 2024 World Championship.