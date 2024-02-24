PWHL MINNESOTA GAMEDAY

vs. Boston, Xcel Energy Center, 3 p.m. Sunday

TV: BSN

...

Gavin Dorsey's preview:

Opening bell: With 12 games in the books and 12 to go in the inaugural PWHL season, Minnesota remains in first place in the standings with 21 points. This comes despite a 2-1 loss last week to Montreal, which is tied atop the league. Minnesota will face Boston on Sunday for the third of five total meetings, having split the season series so far. Boston most recently defeated Ottawa on Wednesday but is still fifth in the league with just 15 points.

Watch her: Kendall Coyne Schofield scored the lone goal in Minnesota's loss to Montreal, helping her earn one of the PWHL's three stars of the week for Feb. 12-18. She now ranks third on the team in points, and with Taylor Heise injured since Feb. 3, Coyne Schofield's emergence will be crucial for Minnesota in picking up wins until Heise returns.

Forecast: Boston may be near-last in the standings, but it has played Minnesota well both times, falling in the season opener before winning in overtime on Jan. 27. Minnesota is 3-2 since then but hasn't scored more than two goals in a game in that time, with Heise's absence serving as a big reason. Expect a low-scoring, tightly contested game, in which Minnesota's talent is enough to overwhelm Boston.