MOSCOW — Putin says Russian strikes on Ukraine come in response to its 'terrorist' action, including attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Most Read
-
Ex-teammate's fourth-quarter blunders help Vikings sneak past Bears
-
Film discovered in a camera after 80 years reveals a surprise — and a Minnesota mystery
-
54-acre Minnesota peony farm with 'beautiful patchwork of color' lists for $1.495M
-
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
-
Souhan: Vikings' Dantzler saves day with three big plays vs. Bears