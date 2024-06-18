Paisley Park Celebration
When: Thu.-Sun.
Where: Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen; and State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $125-$1,350, paisleypark.com.
The Revolution
When: 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat.
Where: First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls.
Tickets: Part of Celebration on Fri., $99-$199 for Sat., first-avenue.com.
Morris Day & the Time
With: New Power Generation.
When: 8 p.m. Sat.
Where: State Theatre.
Tickets: $180, ticketmaster.com.
Dr. Mambo's Combo Prince Tribute
When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.
Where: Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $40, theparkwaytheater.com.
Taste of Minnesota
With: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Morris Day & the Time, Sounds of Blackness and more.
When: July 7.
Where: Nicollet Mall at 3rd St., Mpls.
Tickets: Free, tasteofmn.com.
Crystal Ball Dance Party
What: Fan-driven event with DJs and the Purple Academy.
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Wed.
Where: Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St.
Tickets: $52, benefits music education programs, eventbrite.com.