Paisley Park Celebration

When: Thu.-Sun.

Where: Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen; and State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $125-$1,350, paisleypark.com.





The Revolution

When: 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat.

Where: First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls.

Tickets: Part of Celebration on Fri., $99-$199 for Sat., first-avenue.com.





Morris Day & the Time

With: New Power Generation.

When: 8 p.m. Sat.

Where: State Theatre.

Tickets: $180, ticketmaster.com.





Dr. Mambo's Combo Prince Tribute

When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.

Where: Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $40, theparkwaytheater.com.





Taste of Minnesota

With: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Morris Day & the Time, Sounds of Blackness and more.

When: July 7.

Where: Nicollet Mall at 3rd St., Mpls.

Tickets: Free, tasteofmn.com.





Crystal Ball Dance Party

What: Fan-driven event with DJs and the Purple Academy.

When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Wed.

Where: Woman's Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St.

Tickets: $52, benefits music education programs, eventbrite.com.