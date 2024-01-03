Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), up $1.59 to $36.41.

The data storage company is joining the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), up $1.52 to $33.63.

The energy company gave investors an encouraging production update.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), up $1.27 to $41.50.

The maker of windows and doors received a buyout offer from Miter Brands.

Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX), down $1.98 to $16.05.

The copier maker is reorganizing some of its leadership structure and plans on cutting 15% of its workforce.

UniFirst Corp. (UNF), down $10.72 to $169.69.

The supplier of chefs' coats, hospital scrubs and other professional uniforms disappointed Wall Street with its profit forecast.

SentinelOne Inc. (S), down $1.32 to $24.55.

The cybersecurity provider is buying cloud technology company PingSafe.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), up 14 cents to $4.99.

The satellite designer said it hopes to secure investments from multiple parties in January.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $2.21 to $132.87.

The energy company gained ground along with rising oil prices.