AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Iowa State rolled past Big 12 Conference rival Kansas 59-7 on Saturday night.

The 28 points was the most ever scored by the Cyclones in an opening period, helping coach Matt Campbell's team improve its record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. And it was the most total points Iowa State has scored in its long-running series with the Jayhawks.

"I think it said a lot about our team to play the way we played when we didn't get the result we wanted last week," Campbell said of a 31-29 loss at Baylor.

Kansas (1-4, 0-2) has not won a conference road game since beating Iowa State 35-33 on Oct. 4, 2008, a string of 55 straight defeats.

Purdy finished 17 of 22 passing for 245 yards, with no interceptions. He now owns a 13-1 home record against Big 12 opponents.

Breece Hall added 123 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Hall has scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games, the nation's longest-active streak.

Purdy completed his first six attempts, throwing touchdowns to four different receivers. The first came on a 36-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson. Charlie Kolar caught a 6-yard scoring toss while Joe Scates and Jirehl Brock caught touchdown passes of 44 and 7 yards.

Hutchinson finished with seven receptions for 96 yards.

Iowa State's first three touchdowns came in the span of 4 minutes, 23 seconds. The Cyclones owned a total-yardage edge of 315 to 162 in the first half.

The victory got Iowa State back on track after two losses in its last three games.

"The reality of our program has grown," Campbell said, " and we've proven we can strengthen through struggle."

Kansas has lost 14 straight to Big 12 rivals, and 55 of 58 since beating Iowa State at home in 2014.

The Jayhawks did not reach the end zone Saturday until 9:17 left in the third quarter. Torry Locklin ran the ball in from 12 yards out.

"It felt good," Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike said. "It felt like we were doing what we're supposed to do on defense."

Devin Neal led Kansas in rushing with 83 yards on 15 carries. Jason Bean threw for 120 yards on 10-of-20 passing.

Iowa State has won eight straight home games against Big 12 teams, the longest active streak in the Big 12.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks self-destructed during Iowa State's record-setting first quarter, with quarterback Jason Bean fumbling in the open field and having a field goal attempt blocked. Kansas also failed to pick up a fourth-and-1 from its own 45-yard line.

Iowa State: Cyclones coach Matt Campbell, in his sixth season, earned his 27th conference victory at Iowa State, tying the school mark held by Dan McCarney (1995-2006). Campbell's overall record at Iowa State is 38-30, giving him a .559 winning percentage, best in school history.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State fell out of the top 25 last week, ending a string of 13 consecutive games in which Campbell's team was ranked. The Cyclones were No. 7 in the preseason rankings.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: After a week off, the Cyclones visit Kansas State on Oct. 16.

Kansas: The Jayhawks take a week off before hosting Texas Tech on Oct. 16.