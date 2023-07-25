Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Purdue and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey will open the Maui Invitational against Gonzaga.

Tennessee also will play Syracuse, Kansas faces host Chaminade and UCLA plays Marquette in the bracket released on Tuesday.

The bracket sets up a potential semifinal matchup between the Jayhawks and Bruins, who have a combined 15 national titles. Kansas added Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson during the offseason and has won the Maui Invitational twice.

Gonzaga returns for the first time since winning the 2018 title.

Edey, the 2023 Associated Press national player of the year, considered leaving for the NBA before deciding to return to the Boilermakers.

The Nov. 20-22 tournament will be the second straight at Lahaina Civic Center after the pandemic forced the bracket off the islands. Arizona won last year's title.

