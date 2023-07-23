Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two puppies were found alive and healthy almost a day after a house exploded in Jordan.

The puppies were thought to be dead after the explosion destroyed the home Thursday evening and damaged a neighboring house and cars.

Three people escaped the blast — one suffered minor injuries, and two were unharmed. But when fire crews arrived, two adult dogs and six puppies were still in the house.

Firefighters rescued the adult dogs and four of the puppies Friday evening, but two were unaccounted for — until Saturday afternoon, when Jordan firefighters and police found both.

The State Fire Marshal office is investigating, but a gas leak is suspected.