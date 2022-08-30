CINCINNATI — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds.

Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with Barry Bonds for most pitchers as longball victims at 449.

Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

"Obviously, his career speaks for itself," Detwiler said. "All of his numbers are better than anything I've seen in person. It is kind of unbelievable. He's been so good for so long."

The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off the left-handed Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols' 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

"I got ahead of him," Detwiler said. "I tried to go high fastball. I didn't get it high enough, and it leaked over the plate a little bit more than I wanted it to. The ball jumps off his bat."

Detwiler is from St. Louis.

"I don't know him that well," Pujols said. "I've faced him a few times."

This was Pujols' 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds' 148.

"We're having a blast watching him do what he's been doing," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. "He's swinging the bat well. He stayed on that pitch well. It was a good swing all the way around. When he gets hot, it gives everybody confidence."

The crowd of 11,051 included many fans wearing Cardinals gear. They gave Pujols warm welcomes every time he stepped to the plate.

"It's pretty special" Pujols said. "The energy is pretty special. It means a lot to me. Right now, I'm enjoying it."

Tyler O'Neill hit two home runs on a rainy night as the Cardinals moved a season-high 21 games over .500. He has homered in three of his last four games, including a go-ahead, three-run drive in Sunday night's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

O'Neill homered during a six-run second and again in a four-run sixth.

Miles Mikolas faced one batter over the minimum through four innings before allowing solo homers by TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild and a two-run drive by Chuckie Robinson while getting just one out in the fifth.

Mikolas allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is winless in six Cincinnati starts since April 14, 2018.

Chris Stratton (7-4) relieved and got the win.

The Cardinals did most of their damage against Chase Anderson, a right-hander promoted from Triple-A Louisville after signing a minor league contract with the Reds. Anderson (0-1) lasted 1 1/3 innings in his first major league appearance since Aug. 4, 2021. He gave up four hits and five runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Reds used seven relievers, including utilityman Alejo Lopez in the ninth. He gave up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson.

STREAKING

Brendan Donovan extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single in the Cardinals second.

ALL OUT

Shortstop Tommy Edman made a diving catch of Kyle Farmer's line drive just inches above the infield dirt to end the Reds first.

GET THE BALL

Robinson's homer was the first of his career in his fourth game.

WON'T GIVE UP

The start of the game was delayed by rain one hour, 31 minutes and again in the middle of the sixth for 36 minutes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance on Thursday with Triple-A Louisville at Indianapolis. Greene went on the injured list on August 5.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (7-6, 4.23) didn't allow a hit after the third inning and retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced while going seven innings in an 8-5 win over the Cubs at Chicago on Thursday.

Reds: RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 5.12) logged a career-high six innings in his last start, a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday.

