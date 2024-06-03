SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi concedes defeat in surprise primary upset by congressional delegate.
Most Read
-
Moriarty drops murder charges against state trooper in 2023 shooting of Ricky Cobb II
-
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview
-
With $371.6B in revenue, this giant again tops list of Minnesota public companies
-
2 other officers who fired in Minneapolis shooting that killed officer ID'd
-
Water turned dark and dirty after Elko New Market tested aquifer