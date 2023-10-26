Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''The Exchange'' by john Grisham (Doubleday)

2. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. ''Holly'' by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. ''Judgement Prey'' by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. ''The Armor of Light'' by Ken Follett (Viking)

7. ''Second Act'' by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. ''Demon Copperhead'' by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. ''Blood Lines'' by DeMille/DeMille (Scribner)

10. ''The Covenant of Water'' by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

11. ''12 Months to Live'' by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

12. ''Call Me Hunter'' by Jim Shockey (Atria)

14. ''The Mysteries'' by Watterson/Kascht (Andrews McMeel)

15. ''Throne of the Fallen'' by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Prequel'' by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

2. ''Enough'' by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

3. ''Worthy'' by Jada Pinkett Smith (Dey Street)

4. ''Forever Strong'' by Gabrielle Lyon (Atria)

5. ''Texture over Taste'' by Joshua Weissman (DK)

6. ''Behind the Seams'' by Dolly Parton (Ten Speed)

7. ''Be Useful'' by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

8. ''Killing the Witches'' by O'Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

9. ''The Great Disappearance'' by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

10. ''The Democrat Party Hates America'' by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

11. ''Democracy Awakening'' by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

12. ''To Rescue the Constitution'' by Bret Baier (Mariner)

13. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

14. ''Conflict'' by Petraeus/Roberts (Harper)

15. ''Call It Home'' by Amber Lewis (Clarkson Potter)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''The Boys from Biloxi'' by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. ''The Whittiers'' by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. ''The Wish'' by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. ''A Flicker in the Dark'' by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

5. ''The Noise'' by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

6. ''The Perfect Holiday'' by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. ''The Family Upstairs'' by Lisa Jewell (Pocket)

8. ''The Horsewoman'' by Patterson/Lupica (Grand Central Publishing)

9. ''Seven Girls Gone'' by Allison Brennan (Mira)

10. ''Clive Cussler's Hellburner'' by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. ''Moondance'' by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

12. ''A Snow Country Christmas'' by Linda Lael Miller (Canary Street)

13. ''Bad Hombres'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. ''The Holiday Heartbreaker'' by Maisey Yates (Canary Street)

15. ''The Scavengers'' by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Wildfire'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. ''Spy X Family, Vol. 10'' by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

3. ''Two Twisted Crowns'' by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

4. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. ''Things We Left Behind'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. ''Wreck the Halls'' by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

8. ''It Starts with Us'' by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. ''Killer of the Flower Moon'' by David Green (Vintage)

10. ''Mad Honey'' by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

11. ''Chainsaw Man, Vol. 12'' by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

12. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

13. ''House of Sky and Breath'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. ''23 1/2 Lies'' by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

15. ''The Christmas Fix'' by Lucy Score (Bloom)

_____