Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GLASGOW, Scotland — The start of the women's European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Israel was delayed on Friday after a protestor got onto the field at Hampden Park and chained himself to a goalpost.

The protestor, who appeared to use a thick bicycle lock, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the words ''Red Card For Israel."

Policemen and other workers were seen attempting to free the protestor from the post, with players from both teams having been led away from the field during the warmup.

The match, which eventually kicked off about 30 minutes late, was being played without spectators after a decision was taken to refund ticket holders following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine held a protest outside the stadium calling for an immediate ceasefire, Britain's PA news agency reported, adding that demonstrators held small replica coffins.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer