NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 20 anti-government protesters were arrested in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Friday as other parts of the country also witnessed demonstrations called by the opposition against newly imposed taxes.

Hundreds of protesters turned up in Nairobi, as well as in the coastal city of Mombasa and the lakeside city of Kisumu where the opposition enjoys huge support, but were dispersed by police who fired tear gas canisters at them. The protesters had lit bonfires and barricaded some major roads.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei told The Associated Press on Friday that ''more than 20 people had been arrested by midday'' but did not disclose what charges they will face.

The opposition had called for the demonstrations to protest the newly imposed taxes on petroleum products, salaried workers and businesses.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga last week announced ''civil disobedience'' asking his followers not to pay the new taxes.

The implementation of the newly signed law that increased taxes has been suspended by a court pending the hearing of a case filed by an opposition senator challenging its legality. The government has, however, implemented the tax on petroleum products.

Opposition supporters are expected to congregate at a rally in Nairobi where Odinga said he would announce further steps toward fighting the new taxes. Police say the rally is legal but ongoing demonstrations are illegal. Some businesses in major cities were closed on Friday.

The opposition in March held a series of weekly protests that resulted in deaths and damage to property and businesses.

President William Ruto then invited the opposition to engage in dialogue, and the opposition called off its protests. It later accused the government of dishonesty during the talks and vowed to resume demonstrations.