For the third time in the Minnesota Timberwolves' postseason and the second time at Target Center, there was an interruption caused by a protester at a Wolves game. And this time, it involved multiple protesters.

Early in the third quarter of the first-round playoff game Saturday night, a woman seated in the second row, directly behind Becky Taylor — wife of Wolves owner Glen Taylor, who was seated to Becky Taylor's left — got up from her seat and stepped on the floor, where she was quickly tackled by a security guard and removed.

As that woman was being removed, another woman seated near the Taylors also was apprehended and taken away by security.

A group called Direct Action Everywhere issued a press release taking responsibility for the protest, calling attention to how a chicken farm owned by Glen Taylor has allegedly handled an outbreak of avian flu. Taylor also owns the Star Tribune.

In the Wolves' play-in game against the Clippers, a woman in the second quarter attempted to glue herself to the Target Center floor. Then in Game 1 of the Wolves-Grizzlies series in Memphis, another woman chained herself to the stanchion. Both of those incidents were protesting Taylor's farm as well.