PHOENIX — Prosecutors say they will not retry Arizona rancher charged with fatal shooting near Mexico border after deadlocked jury.
Most Read
-
Brooks: Kristi Noem's tale of killing her dog backfires
-
Police now say all 5 women have so far survived rollover of SUV exiting I-94 in Minneapolis
-
Why late-night food options have dwindled in Minneapolis
-
Supporters rally at courthouse as Minnesota state trooper appears for murder hearing
-
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck lists 'resort-style' Edina home for $3.9 million