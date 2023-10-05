CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Prosecutors say ex-campaign treasurer for Rep. George Santos charged with federal felony offense and will plead guilty.
Most Read
-
The Milky Way bar was born in a Minneapolis diner 100 years ago
-
Dinkytown apartments are now open, but tenants say expensive units feel unfinished
-
Twins take first October step in 21 years, sweep Jays to advance in playoffs
-
Duran gets finger repaired, then mows down Blue Jays to end series
-
Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney says at University of Minnesota now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved ouster