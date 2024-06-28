NEW YORK — Prosecutors finish presenting case against Sen. Bob Menendez. Democrat's lawyers now get their turn at corruption trial.
Most Read
-
Tarantula-tossing candidate for county board responds to questions about work as an escort
-
Brooks: A horror show of a debate - and what's that you say about Minneapolis, Donald Trump?
-
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
-
Walz: Biden 'had a bad night' in first presidential debate but should be Democrats' nominee
-
Flooding forces Harriet Island and Valleyfair to cancel events as water rises in Twin Cities metro