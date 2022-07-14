A Wisconsin man testified Thursday that men in an SUV later connected to the fatal road rage shooting in Plymouth that killed a youth baseball coach had pointed guns at him hours earlier near Wisconsin Dells.

Dan Knight recounted his memories of the incident on July 6, 2021, in the Hennepin County trial of Jamal Lindsey Smith, 34, who is accused of killing Jay Boughton in a drive-by shooting on Hwy. 169 as the coach drove home from his teenage son's ballgame.

Knight said he was driving home from work that day – the same day Smith and two others drove from Chicago to Minnesota – when the SUV sped up and began tailgating him. Knight said he tapped his brakes.

"Next thing I know, I had a gun pointing at me," he said.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, including first- and second-degree murder. In court, his lawyers suggested someone else in the SUV that day could have fired the shot that killed Boughton.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Friday, after five days of testimony.

Judge Nicole Engisch said she expects closing arguments early next week followed by the start of jury deliberations.

The other two occupants of the SUV that day during their drive from Chicago to Minneapolis aren't expected to testify.

Video evidence introduced Thursday shows the three men — and three firearms — in the SUV in the hours leading up to the shooting. In a series of videos from their road trip, Smith is in the passenger seat holding a handgun with an extended magazine, Brandon Smothers is in the back seat with a rifle across his lap, and another handgun with extended magazine is tucked between the center console and driver seat, with Antoine Smith, behind the wheel.

But Jamal Smith was believed to be driving at the time of the fatal shooting, according to traffic cameras and testimony in court.

Knight testified Thursday that the driver, who he described as a Black man with dreadlocks — Jamal Smith was the only occupant with long hair — extended his arm out the window with a handgun near Wisconsin Dells. Knight pulled out his phone to pretend he was recording to stop them from firing. "I figured I was going to get shot full of bullets," he said.

Knight said two other people were pointing guns at him, too. He called 911 at at 6:33 p.m.

Defense attorney Emmett Donnelly said in cross examination that Knight initially told police he saw four or five others in the vehicle.

Prosecutor Dan Allard then asked Knight if he "ever gave the driver the middle finger?" Knight said no.

Boughton's son, Harrison 16, testified Monday that, before the fatal shooting, his dad had flipped his middle finger at the SUV after it sped up to them driving erratically.

Plymouth police investigator Nicholas Benesch was on the stand multiple times Thursday as he introduced videos, text message and internet search history from Smith's phone as well as Smothers' and cell phone data from Antoine Smith.

Benesch and FBI special agent Richard Fennern tracked the SUV's path of travel and searched for any police reports on that route from that day and found Knight's 911 call.

Smith's phone data showed he received a text on July 7 — the day after the shooting — with a link to a news report about it and researched it online. Prosecutor Erin Lutz said that after seeing the news reports, Smith made a video with Smothers, who is shown holding a handgun, and one of them saying "don't play with me."

Experts testified Wednesday that Smith's DNA was found on the gear stick and steering wheel of the SUV, and and gunshot residue was mostly on front passenger door. Prosecutors say Smith was driving the vehicle, reached across the passenger seat and fired out the window.

Smith's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin, also testified Wednesday. Prosecutors showed the jury text messages from her phone about the shooting and the SUV she rented for Smith.

"I'm scared idk what to do. I want to tell [police] but how without [Smith] knowing is my issue," Hardin wrote in a text to someone who sent her news reports of the shooting.

Engish allowed the defense to introduce a photo of Smothers with the purported murder weapon the day after the shooting that is similar to the gun Smith is shown with on the drive to Minneapolis. She wrote in her order that defendants accused of a crime have the right to present evidence that a third party committed the crime.