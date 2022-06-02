MADISON, Wis. — A prosecutor weighing charges in the shooting of a Black man during a violent arrest in Madison says he wants more evidence from investigators.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Dane County Sheriff's Office has finished its investigation into the shooting of Quadren Wilson in February and turned over its findings to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. But sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the prosecutor has asked for more evidentiary follow-up. The office will complete Ozanne's request, she said.

Wilson's family says authorities shot him five times while they were arresting him Feb. 3 on a drug violation in Madison. Wilson survived his wounds. The sheriff's office has said Wilson was not armed.

The sheriff's office has said two state agents fired their weapons during the arrest but hasn't said whether their rounds hit Wilson.

Typically the state Department of Justice investigates officer-involved shootings but in this case the sheriff's office took over the review since DOJ agents were involved.