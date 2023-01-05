The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has determined that two Roseville police officers were justified when they returned fire and killed an armed man with a history of mental illness who shot an officer last April.

The office ruled Wednesday that officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson were legally justified to use deadly force against 53-year-old Jesse H. Werling, who fired around 200 rounds at neighbors and officers. Officer Ryan Duxbury was shot in the face during the encounter and survived.

The 46-page review by John Choi's office is based off information gathered by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

It was dark and raining when Werling, who had a history of mental health challenges, began firing at neighbors and officers on April 5, 2022. His father said Werling stole his mother's .22 caliber rifle equipped with a telescope earlier that day, and told police he was concerned for his son's well being as he had mental health issues and might be suicidal.

Anderson drove past Werling's house in an unmarked vehicle at 7:15 p.m. to see if he was home. Anderson reported back to the Roseville Police Department 10 minutes later. Werling began firing at 7:40 p.m., shooting at neighbor's occupied homes, passing vehicles and parked cars. One of those bullets nearly hit a neighbor in the head, and forced others to take shelter with their kids.

Werling also began firing at police that arrived, prompting them to take cover behind a stone-retaining wall. That's where a bullet struck Duxbury in the face, entering his nose and lodging into the back of his neck. Duxbury was pulled away and later transported to the Regions hospital. He was discharged days later.

Werling continued to wander the neighborhood for more than 33 minutes after injuring Duxbury, reportedly yelling obscenities and threats at officers as he continued firing. Anderson used his department issued AR-15 rifle to shoot three rounds at Werling as he crossed the street, but missed. Anderson shot two more rounds minutes later but missed on those occasions as well.

At around 8:30 p.m., Chang sighted Werling walking on the street and yelling more profanities. Noting that Werling had "showed no concern" for residents or officers lives, Chang took position on the side of a house and fired two AR-15 rifle rounds at Werling as he walked past a house behind Chang.

One of those rounds hit Werling in his upper right thigh, bringing him to the ground. Chang and other officers then handcuffed him and gave medical aid. Before Werling was taken in an ambulance. He died from blood loss while being transported to Regions Hospital.

Court files show that Werling was committed to psychiatric treatment facilities twice for severe bipolar disorder, delusional beliefs and paranoia which made him dangerous to himself and others before the April 5 incident.