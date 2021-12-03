PONTIAC, Mich. — Prosecutor: Parents were called to school after teacher found drawing of gun, blood, words "help me" on suspect's desk.
Most Read
-
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
-
Minnesota reports third COVID death in teen as cases still high
-
What are the three likeliest Gophers' bowl games? Decision comes Sunday
-
Minnesota couple turns shipping containers into stylish cabins, saunas, treehouses and more
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week