The undercover officers who fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr. atop an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp last summer won't face criminal charges because Smith drew a handgun on them and fired, the Crow Wing County attorney announced Monday.

"Though I am unable to determine who fired first, it is irrelevant in this case," Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan wrote in a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman dated Oct. 6, but released Monday. "Once an individual initiates a deadly force confrontation, a law enforcement officer does not have to wait to be shot/shot at reaction."

Smith was shot June 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northstar Violent Offender Task Force, which was attempting to arrest him on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun.

He was shot in an SUV with a date atop a parking ramp in the 1400 block of W. Lake Street across from Stella's Fish Cafe, where he had just dined and posted to social media about the experience. Smith had been building a small local following for his online comedy sketches. Several nights of public protest followed his shooting.

The reaction of the two task force members in this case was "reasonable and justified," Ryan wrote. "Their conduct was clearly in response to an apparent threat of death or great bodily harm."

Ryan said the task force members were readily identifiable to Smith who failed to comply with the officers' commands while exiting his vehicle and initiated the "deadly force" by drawing his handgun and firing at them.

There is no body camera or squad car dashcam footage of the incident because none was in use.

Although the shooting occurred in Minneapolis, Freeman sent the case to Ryan, who is based in Brainerd, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the shooting and forwarded findings to the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office in late July.

A preliminary investigation indicated Smith was shot by two deputies — one from Hennepin County and one from Ramsey County — who were working on the task force.

Federal marshals operate under the U.S. Department of Justice to protect federal courthouses and track down fugitives. In Minnesota, the marshals lead the North Star Fugitive Task Force, which draws from local law enforcement agencies to arrest fugitives.

The undercover officers who fired on Smith have not been publicly identified, and likely will not be.

