NEW YORK — Prosecution rests in Donald Trump's New York hush money case, turning trial over to defense for chance to call witnesses.
Most Read
-
Target cuts prices on thousands of basic items to lure budget shoppers away from Walmart
-
What did — and did not — pass in the Minnesota Legislature's chaotic final days of session
-
Souhan: For the Timberwolves, this is just the beginning
-
IDs released, search resumes for 2 of 4 canoers who went over BWCAW waterfall
-
What happens now? A guide to the Western Conference finals